Man wanted in connection with home burglary in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies believe an accused burglar could be selling stolen guns.

John Curtis Dodd is wanted in connection with a home burglary that happened on June 12.

Two shotguns and three rifles were taken, along with a trolling motor and a skill saw.

Investigators have recovered two of the weapons.

The U.S. Marshals are also helping search for Dodd.

Anyone who bought one of the guns is asked to call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.

If you know where Dodd is, you can call deputies or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

The P3 Tips app is also available.

