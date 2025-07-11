Suspect identified in furniture factory shooting by Baldwyn Police
BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – Baldwyn Police have named a suspect in the shooting last week of a man at a furniture factory.
Police are looking for a 29-year-old man by the name of Javontae Zyderrick Harris.
Baldwyn Police said Harris is the suspect in a shooting that happened the evening of July 2.
Police were called to the parking lot of FXI Furniture on Highway 45 to investigate reports of shots fired.
Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition.
Police said Harris is a black male, around 170 pounds, six feet tall.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Harris, please call 9-1-1, the Baldwyn Police, or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.