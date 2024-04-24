Alabama OF TJ McCants returns to Ole Miss this weekend

Exactly three years ago, TJ McCants (who was a freshman at Ole Miss at the time) hit a game-tying grand slam against LSU in Oxford. The Rebels overcame an eight-run deficit en route to a 10-9 victory over the Tigers.

After three years with the Rebels, McCants transferred to Alabama and will make his return to Oxford this weekend when Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide square off.

McCants was a huge part of Mike Bianco’s team and started 54 games for the 2022 squad that won the national title. He homered in Game 1 of the championship series against Oklahoma in Omaha which was the first of back-to-back-to-back home runs.

McCants has been very successful this year with Alabama as he’s posted a .330 batting average, hit 13 home runs and 42 RBIs. Should be an emotional weekend for him and the Rebels’ fanbase in Oxford.