Former Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer describes relationship with Trey Petty

Starkville High School is becoming a pipeline for quarterbacks at the University of Illinois. Former Starkville quarterback and Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer started for the Illini last season and is in line for the same job this year.

Former Starkville quarterback Trey Petty enrolled at Illinois early so he could participate in spring practices. Altmyer knows how difficult the transition to college football can be and he is impressed by how Petty handles himself each day.

“He has done so well with his energy,” Altmyer said. “He’s the same guy every single day and he’s made lots of plays on the field and it’s been cool to watch. He has surprised me with the confidence he brings to the game as a young player. I remember when I was in his shoes trying to learn the process of everything and he has really dove right into it and he’s been spectacular. And we have that relationship from high school and I love that kid.”