Alabama Police investigate suspicious letters sent to lawmakers

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WCBI) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating some suspicious letters sent to Alabama lawmakers.

Special Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation were called to the Alabama State House in Montgomery on April 9, at around 9:15 am.

Suspicious letters had been addressed to specific members of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Each of the letters reportedly contained several pornographic images.

ALEA Special Agents have identified a person of interest in the case.

The investigation is still open.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.