Alabama Power announces electricity bill rates will increase

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama residents might be hoping that the recent mild weather continues because their next power bill could put a chill on their bank accounts.

Alabama Power is following a December rate hike with another in January.

For the average household using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month, the December hike runs about $10 a month.

The January rise is expected to take that up almost $7 more.

In a press release, Alabama Power said the rate hikes are “driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.”

Help is available for customers who may be hit hard by the increases.

The company offers several bill payment styles.

If you’re worried about paying your bill, you can contact an Alabama Power customer representative at 800-245-2244.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter