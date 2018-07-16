Alabama prepares to head to the polls for upcoming runoff elections

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama voters are set to return to the polls Tuesday for runoff elections.

The only race local to our viewing area, is in Lamar County.

Sharon Nethery and Terry Roberts will face off for the open probate judge seat.

As far as state-wide races, voters will choose their Lt. Governor, attorney general and agricultural secretary, along with multiple judgeships.

There are various races for state House and state Senate races scattered across the state.

The state-wide general election will be held November 6th.