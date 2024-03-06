Alabama primary elections: Changes appear for some offices

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Some changes appear to be on the table in some west Alabama political offices.

In Lamar County, incumbent Probate Judge Sharon Nethery was defeated by Revenue Commissioner David Boyette.

He received nearly 60% of the vote in the Primary.

Mitchell Puckett defeated Kevin King for the District 2 Commissioner seat.

In Pickens County, Shawn McDaniel won the Republican Primary for superintendent of education.

Melinda Little Robinson defeated two challengers to win the Democratic Primary for the seat.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X