Alabama prisons resume visitation after 20 month suspension

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama prison inmates will soon be allowed visitors for the first time in 20 months but there will be a number of restrictions, including only two visitors at a time – and no hugs allowed.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said visitation will resume December 4.

Visitation had been suspended since March of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, meaning inmates have had no visits since then.