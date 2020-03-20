Alabama reports 3 new virus cases as new limits take hold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is reporting three additional cases of the new coronavirus as another state vehicle factory prepares to close and new rules take effect to limit contact between people.

State health officials say Alabama’s total number of confirmed cases rose to 81 Friday, up from 78 a day earlier.

- Advertisement -

Almost half the cases are around Birmingham in heavily populated Jefferson County.

Mercedes-Benz says it’s temporarily closing its plant near Tuscaloosa starting Montgomery.

The state has ordered all child daycare centers, preschools, schools and senior citizen centers to close. Dining in restaurants and bars is also prohibited, with only takeout ordering allowed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)