Alabama reports continued record low unemployment rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to hover at record lows.

The state’s seasonally adjusted rate for September held at 2.6%. That record low is the same as last month.

It’s also down significantly from last year’s 3.2%.

Governor Kay Ivey says there have been 50,000 new jobs added since last September.

The Alabama Department of Labor also reports wage and salary employment has increased by 2.6% over the last year.

Lamar and Pickens Counties also saw decreases in unemployment.

It is 2.2% in Lamar and 3.2% in Pickens.

