Alabama reports continued record low unemployment rates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to hover at record lows.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate for September held at 2.6%. That record low is the same as last month.
It’s also down significantly from last year’s 3.2%.
Governor Kay Ivey says there have been 50,000 new jobs added since last September.
The Alabama Department of Labor also reports wage and salary employment has increased by 2.6% over the last year.
Lamar and Pickens Counties also saw decreases in unemployment.
It is 2.2% in Lamar and 3.2% in Pickens.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter