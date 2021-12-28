Alabama residents could receive $3,000 tax credit for adding storm shelter

ALABAMA (WCBI) – If you live in Alabama and install a storm shelter at your home, you may be eligible for $3,000 in tax credit.

It is reimbursement for the cost of construction, purchase, or installation of a FEMA-approved storm shelter.

The shelter must be installed at the homeowner’s primary home. And, it must be capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado.

The tax credit is equal to $3,000 or 50% of the total cost of construction, whichever is less.

The state has $2 million annually set aside for the program. The program is scheduled to run through 2025.

Tax credits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is creating a website where documentation can be submitted.

For more information, contact the Alabama Department of Revenue Individual Income Tax at 334-242-1170.