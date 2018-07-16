Alabama joins Southern organization against speeding

Alabama is joining four other Southern states in a focused crackdown on speeding.

The crackdown is called Operation Southern Shield and will run through Sunday.

Troopers along with local police will be running radar for extended periods of time.

National figures show speeding is to blame in 31% of fatal wrecks nationwide.

Drivers who get pulled over this week can expect to get a ticket even if they are just a few miles per hour over the speed limit.

Tennessee and Florida are also among the states taking part in Southern Shield.