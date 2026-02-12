Alabama special agent shot during an incident on Longleaf Montgomery Drive

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A special agent with Alabama’s Law Enforcement Agency was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday.

The Metro Area Crime Suppression – MACS – Unit working a detail in Montgomery received a report about a suspect wanted for First Degree Robbery, shortly before 6 pm on Wednesday.

MACS spotted the suspect and attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle he was a passenger in. The driver refused to stop.

After a brief car chase, the suspect got out with a firearm and ran to a shed on Longleaf Drive in Montgomery.

The suspect, identified as Jadarrian O’Neal Clemmons of Montgomery, reportedly opened fire on the officers.

An ALEA special agent assigned to the SWAT Team working with the MACS Unit was hit multiple times during the shootout.

He was taken to an area hospital.

Clemmons was shot and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The ALEA agent is expected to make a full recovery.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X