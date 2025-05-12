Alabama state government responds to cybersecurity event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Alabama’s state government has been responding to what is being described as a “cybersecurity event”.

The state’s Office of Information Technology reported the situation earlier on Monday, May 12.

Officials there said immediate steps were taken to contain the situation.

The OIT was working with an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate, secure, and restore impacted services.

OIT said temporary disruptions to some state websites, email, and phone communication were possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.