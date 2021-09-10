Alabama state trooper and Lamar County native dies after a battle with COVID-19

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Senior Trooper Jason Vice passed away Thursday morning.

Vice was assigned to the Motor Carrier Safety Unit with Troop D in Tuscaloosa.

Prior to joining ALEA, the 41-year-old was a sheriff’s deputy in San Bernardino, California.

He also worked at the Reform police department.

Vice leaves behind a wife and two children.

A benefit motorcycle ride will be held on September 26th for his family.