Alabama state unemployment continues record-low trends

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama marked another for record-low unemployment.

Numbers released Friday show the state’s unemployment rate at 2.2%.

That’s down from last month’s rate.

This means a record low 51,000 people are without a job.

The number of folks counted as employed is at a record high of 2.2 million.

Governor Kay Ivey also said wages are up in Alabama.

Locally, Lamar County’s unemployment rate is 1.9%.

Pickens County stands at 2.1%. Both counties have lower numbers from this time last month.

