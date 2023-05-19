Alabama state unemployment continues record-low trends
ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama marked another for record-low unemployment.
Numbers released Friday show the state’s unemployment rate at 2.2%.
That’s down from last month’s rate.
This means a record low 51,000 people are without a job.
The number of folks counted as employed is at a record high of 2.2 million.
Governor Kay Ivey also said wages are up in Alabama.
Locally, Lamar County’s unemployment rate is 1.9%.
Pickens County stands at 2.1%. Both counties have lower numbers from this time last month.
