Alabama Tax-Free Weekend: July 19-July21

ALABAMA (WCBI) – If you missed out on some items during Mississippi’s sales tax holiday, Alabama has you covered.

Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins July 19 and will run through Sunday, July 21.

During that time, parents can save on some clothing and back-to-school items without paying the 4% sales tax.

Alabama’s sales tax holiday does include electronics.

Tablets, laptops, computers, and printers with a selling price of $750 or less are tax-free this weekend.

So are some clothing, school supplies, and books.

A full list of eligible items can be found on the Alabama Department of Revenue‘s website.

