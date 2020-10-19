Alabama unemployment rate continues to climb

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate creeps back up, even though more jobs were added to the economy.

September’s seasonally adjusted rate is six point six percent.

- Advertisement -

That number was five point six percent in August.

The Alabama Department of Labor says fluctuations in the jobless rate are expected, as the economy recovers during the pandemic.

In September, Alabama saw fewer people entering the labor force, fewer people working, and more counted as unemployed… That number stands at nearly 149 thousand people.

Nine thousand jobs were created last month and that number could increase during the holiday season.