Alabama unemployment rate falls slightly

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment has fallen slightly, to a record-tying 3.7%.

An announcement released by the state Friday said the May jobless rate fell from April’s rate of 3.8%.

- Advertisement -

That’s well below the number of unemployed last year, and it ties a record set earlier this year, for the state’s all-time low unemployment mark.

Overall employment rose to more than 2.1 million people. That represents a yearly gain of over 40,7000.

In our area, both counties saw improvements.

Lamar County’s unemployment rate is now 2.9%, a decrease from April’s rate of 3.6%.

The jobless rate in Pickens County dropped from 3.8% to 3.4%.