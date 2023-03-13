Alabama unemployment rate holds steady, unchanged since December

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate is holding steady, and that’s a good thing.

The newly released, seasonally unadjusted rate for January is holding at 2.6%.

That is unchanged since December 2022 and is also a record low for the state.

While the percentage remains unchanged, the actual numbers are improving.

Statewide, there are just over 58,000 people unemployed. That’s compared to almost 61,000 people at the same time last year and just below 60,000 people in December.

Worker pay has also seen a slight uptick, with wages increasing by an average of just over $30 a week.

Shelby County had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8%. Wilcox was the highest at 8.8%.

