Lowndes Co. Supervisors holds preliminary budget workshop

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There was a sign of the season at the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors meeting. The budget season, that is.

The Board of Supervisors held a preliminary budget workshop this morning.

County department heads presented their requests for some of the larger ticket items, capital spending above their normal budgetary needs.

Board President Trip Hairston said most of the priorities fall into three basic categories: public safety, good roads, and quality of life.

He said supervisors will be examining the requests and available money before working on a spending plan that balances needs, wants, and the tax burden on county residents.

Today’s workshop was a first step. Plans and negotiations tend to ramp up in August as city and county governments work to meet the September 15th budget deadline.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.