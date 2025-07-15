Insurance Commissioner Chaney visits Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Insurance Commissioner is rolling through the state talking about his agency.

Mike Chaney made a stop at the Columbus Rotary Club on July 15.

He talked about everything from personal to home insurance to bail bonding.

Chaney is also the State Fire Marshal in his role.

With the wide variety of issues his office deals with, Chaney feels the Insurance Commissioner should be an appointed position.

“I asked for the bills to be introduced on the House and Senate side to make the job of the insurance commissioner to be appointed. I thought we would take politics out of it. People wouldn’t use it as a stepping stone to run for something else. This job needs stability and predictability. If you are going to control the insurance companies, you have got to have somebody who is predictable and stable in the job. So, I’m all for making it happen,” said MS Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

Those bills did not make it out of the last legislative session.

