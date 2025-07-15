Lowndes Co. officials discuss agreement for mutual aid

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The public and private sectors are coming together to respond to major emergencies in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Supervisors and representatives of a newly formed private fire department in the industrial park have worked out a mutual aid agreement.

While the new department is primarily focused on the safety of the industrial park, the two groups agreed that if there is a large-scale emergency event in the area around the complex, they will back each other up.

The new department is owned by Steel Dynamics and will receive input and fees from other industries in the area.

It’s being headed up by former Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neal Austin and will be staffed by certified firefighters and paramedics.

“And, it is a top-notch facility, and it will serve the park very well. I think it’s a boon for the economic development in the area, knowing that the fire department is there to serve that, and sustain life for up to 30 minutes until the ambulance can get there,” said Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

The department is expected to open in late August or early September.

