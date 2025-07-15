Building in tropical moisture

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A tropical Low will increase our moisture for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Enjoy the mostly dry while it is here.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another relatively calm night. Warm temperatures will drop into the middle 70s. Humidity staying high.

WEDNESDAY: Hot hot hot! High temperatures are going to be potentially reaching the upper 90s, heat indices could reach 110 degrees. There will be plenty of sun, with a continued isolated chance for rain. Lows stay muggy in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: As a tropical Low moves across Florida and into the Gulf, there will be higher potential for more rain across NE MS. Be prepped with your rain gear! Temperatures will continue in the 90s.