Alabama unemployment rates keep steady; big improvement from last year

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment numbers hold steady at 2.7%.

November and October had the same percentage. It’s a big improvement from last November when the unemployment rate was 3.1%.

The number of jobs the economy is supporting hit a new record in November with more than 2.1 million jobs.

Locally, Pickens County’s numbers dropped half a percentage point to 3% last month.

Lamar County held steady at just over 2%.

