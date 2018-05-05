Alabama Walks Off in Extras to Defeat Mississippi State and Even Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (MSU Athletics) – Keith Holcombe’s RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Alabama to a 4-3 win over Mississippi State Saturday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

MSU carried a 3-2 lead into the home half of the ninth inning. However, John Trousdale connected for a one-out home run and the teams played extra innings for a second straight night.

MSU won the series opener 14-12 in 10 innings Friday night.

MSU fell to 25-22 overall and 10-13 in league play, while Alabama improved to 24-24 and 6-17.

“Clearly, we made too many mistakes,” MSU head coach Gary Henderson said. “We needed more runs on the board. We had some opportunities to score and wasted them. Pitching wise, we didn’t make enough good pitches when we had advantages in counts.”

Down 2-0, MSU scored single runs in the third inning, sixth inning and seventh inning.

In the third inning, Jake Mangum walked, took second on the wild pitch and scored on a single by Tanner Allen.

In the sixth inning, Justin Foscue doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Elijah MacNamee. The go-ahead run came in the seventh inning when Rowdey Jordan homered to left field.

Cole Gordon (3-3) pitched the final 3.2 innings and took the loss. Ethan Small drew the start and allowed three hits and two runs (both earned) over six innings of work.

State will go for the series win Sunday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Tickets for Sunday’s game against the Crimson Tide are available for purchase through Alabama’s website here.