Alabama’s First National Bank gets robbed in the morning

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – It has been a busy day in Lamar County.

On May 2, the Sulligent Police Department received a call about a bank robbery.

The usual Friday routine was shaken up this morning in Sulligent.

Police were called to a reported bank robbery at the First National Bank on Highway 17.

They said a suspect, wearing a mask and gloves, and carrying a backpack, came in and handed bank tellers a note.

A teller followed the directions on the note, and the suspect left the bank.

But he didn’t get far.

He was captured a short time later.

Captain Michael Franklin was quick to praise the bank for its response to the situation..

“This is as safe as it ever was, and we are very proud of this bank and this institution and what they bring to our community,” Franklin said. “The bank personnel did exactly what they needed to do when they needed to do it. Everyone can feel at ease now.

The bank’s president, Brent Thompson, was also proud of the preparedness shown by his staff.

“We’re prepared as a matter of fact, our main office had a security meeting just covering the topics that we just had happen today, so it was a live event,” Thompson said. “So we were prepared with our employees on what to do and what kind of response we have after an incident like that happens and our group here followed those procedures exactly.”

The suspect’s name and specific charges have not been released.

There were no injuries reported.

“We’re very thankful for the quick response that we had from the local police department, the county and the state,” Thompson said. “The federal people came in and they got all the evidence and stuff together so we are very thankful for the quick response they had this morning.”

The First National Bank will return to its regularly scheduled hours Monday.

