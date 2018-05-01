Alabama’s first openly gay lawmaker to lead LGBTQ coalition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s first openly gay lawmaker will head an LGBTQ coalition in Florida after her retirement this year.

Democratic Rep. Patricia Todd from Birmingham has accepted a job as executive director of One Orlando Alliance, a coalition of LGBTQ organizations formed after the 2016 PULSE gay nightclub shooting.

- Advertisement -

Todd said “only an experience like this would take me away from Alabama.”

Todd has served 12 years in Alabama’s House. She helped pass a law to allow marijuana medication for seizures and unsuccessfully pushed to add sexual orientation as a protected category under a hate crime law. Her colleagues gave her a standing ovation at the end of this year’s session.

Todd retires in November, when her term ends. She will move with her wife to Orlando in a couple months.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)