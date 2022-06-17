Alabama’s unemployment rate lowest in the southeast

ALABAMA (WCBI) – More people have joined Alabama’s workforce, keeping the state with the lowest unemployment rate in the southeast.

Governor Kay Ivey announced today Alabama’s May unemployment rate is 2.7%. That’s down from April’s rate of 2.8%.

Ivey says the state’s average weekly wages have risen by 20% since May 2019.

In our area, Lamar County’s unemployment rate is lower than the state’s rate at 2.3%. Pickens County is slightly higher at 3%.

Shelby County has the lowest rate in the state at 1.6%.