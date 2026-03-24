Alan Armstrong tapped by Oklahoma governor to fill Markwayne Mullin’s Senate seat

Washington (CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed energy executive Alan Armstrong on Tuesday to replace newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Senate.

“I’m incredibly proud now to announce that my pick as the next U.S. senator of the state of Oklahoma is Mr. Alan Armstrong,” Stitt said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

President Trump tapped Mullin to lead DHS following Kristi Noem’s ouster over scrutiny of the department’s immigration enforcement operations. The Senate confirmed Mullin for the role on Monday in a 54 to 45 vote.

Armstrong has served as executive chairman on the board of directors at a Tulsa-based energy firm, Williams Companies, after stepping down as president and CEO last year. He previously chaired the Department of Energy’s National Petroleum Council.

Stitt said Armstrong’s story “reflects the very best of Oklahoma.”

“Our values, our work ethic, and our pursuit of the American dream are alive and well in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “He’s a strong business leader who understands the power of free markets and limited government. He spent his career fighting for Oklahoma’s energy industry and providing affordable, reliable energy to all of America.”

Under Oklahoma state law, anyone appointed to an empty Senate seat must pledge not to run for a full term. Armstrong will serve in the role until voters elect a new senator in November’s election.

The primary is set for June 16. Already, Rep. Kevin Hern has emerged as a frontrunner in the race. Hern, who’s represented Oklahoma in the House since 2018, secured an endorsement from Senate Majority Leader John Thune earlier this month, as well as from the president.

“Kevin Hern will be an outstanding Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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