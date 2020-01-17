Alcorn County investigators asking for help in missing/murder investigation

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Alcorn County investigators are asking for help solving a missing/murder investigation.

Investigators are still searching for a man they believed was murdered back in October.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say new information leads them to believe Jefferey Moore’s body was taken from the original crime scene and hasn’t been found.

A twist of events in the case, Alcorn County investigators say the person of interest in Moore’s possible murder was found murdered about a week later.

Two women have been arrested in connection to that investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the Jefferey Moore missing/murder investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-773-TIPS.