Alcorn County man wanted by Mississippi Department of Corrections

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a Alcorn County man who has absconded supervision while in transitional housing.

MDOC is asking for help finding Abraham Anderson, 39.

- Advertisement -

In April, Anderson was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to serve one year in jail and two years of probation.

Anderson was initially released in on house arrest in April, but was returned to MDOC in June.

If anyone has seen Anderson, they are asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.