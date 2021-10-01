Alcorn State’s athletic director resigns

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State University will conduct a national search for its next athletic director after Derek Horne resigned. Horne’s resignation, announced late Thursday, was effective immediately. The university didn’t provide a reason for his departure. Horne has led the school’s athletics department since August 2014. University President Felecia M. Nave thanked Horne for his commitment and service. Under his guidance, she says, Alcorn athletics has proven to be a powerhouse both on and off the field. She said the university appreciates the stability he’s provided to ensure the school’s success.