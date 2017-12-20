Alderman Child Porn Arrest

Oxford, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Ronald W. Hale, an Alderman for the City of Southaven, Miss. has been charged with transportation of child pornography, announced United States Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi William C. Lamar, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi Christopher Freeze, and DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

Hale, age 57, was charged in a one count indictment for violating Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2252 (1)(a), which charges that he knowingly used a means of interstate or foreign commerce to transport or ship a visual depiction involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hale surrendered to the United States Marshals Service, and made his initial appearance and arraignment in federal court on Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Jackson Division’s Southaven Resident Agency and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

The Southaven Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

The public is reminded that, as in any criminal case, a person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The charges filed merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.