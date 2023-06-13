ALDOT director turns himself into law enforcement on harassment charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Alabama transportation official is in jail for harassment allegations. This is according to our CBS affiliate WHNT in Huntsville.

The report stated that the Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper, turned himself in to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on harassment charges Monday.

Cooper was briefly booked into the Marshall County Jail before noon,

He posted a $500 bond less than 45 minutes later.

According to the Chief Deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s office, the department had a warrant for his arrest when the 75-year-old turned himself in.

Cooper has held his position as transportation director for ALDOT since 2011.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter