Cleveland man sentenced to six years behind bars in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Cleveland man will spend the next six years behind bars.

Jamarcus Miller was sentenced today to 80 months in prison.

Miller was involved in a shooting at a convenience store.

Through video surveillance, the Cleveland Police were able to identify him as a suspect.

Police seized shell casings from the scene.

Miller previously pleaded guilty in the case to possessing ammunition as a prior convicted felon.

Earlier this year, another suspect involved in the shooting, Jamario Hodged, was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by a 3-year term of supervised release.

Miller and Hodges are also under state indictment for the shooting in the Circuit Court of Bolivar

County, Mississippi, where the charges remain pending.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cleveland Police Department, along with the United

States Marshals Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Addison prosecuted the case

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