Alexander Joins Blue Mountain Baseball Staff

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (BMC Athletics) – Belmont (Miss.) native and former Mississippi State standout Luke Alexander has joined the Blue Mountain College Baseball staff, head coach Curt Fowler announced this week.

Alexander was part of a 2018 Bulldog team that went 39-29 with an appearance in the NCAA College World Series, falling to eventual champion Oregon State.

At Belmont High he was a 2015 Jackson (Miss.) Clarion Ledger All-State and Dandy Dozen selection, hitting .505 with a .602 on-base percentage as a senior.

“I’m extremely excited and thankful to be at Blue Mountain College,” Alexander said. “College baseball has some unique challenges that I look forward to, and BMC has built a tradition of winning inside the NAIA, so that affords me a great opportunity to continue learning while helping to mold student-athletes on and off the field.”

As a freshman at Miss. State, he started 20 games and hit .222 with two homers and nine RBI.

In 2017, Alexander started 53 games for the Bulldog, hitting .222 with five homers and 21 RBI. He finished his collegiate career with 13 homers and 79 RBI while turning in an impressive .957 fielding percentage.

Alexander spent the 2018-19 season as the first base coach for Mississippi State, a team that once again made a College World Series appearance.

Fowler commented, “We are excited to add a coach of Luke’s caliber to our staff. He knows the game and comes highly recommended by the coaches at Mississippi State. We’re thankful to have him at Blue Mountain.”