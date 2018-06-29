Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez name-dropped her lipstick and it sold out

- Advertisement -

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old who defeated powerful Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in a New York congressional primary this week, could become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she wins in November. In addition to inspiring other young political activists with her victory, she’s also inspiring some with her signature look.

On June 15, Ocasio-Cortez wore her distinctive red lipstick during a debate with Crowley, and when her Twitter followers asked her to name the shade, she delivered the details with an emphatic “I GOT YOU” and a lipstick emoji.

I have been getting many inquiries about my debate lip color in the last two days. I GOT YOU. It’s Stila “Stay All Day” Liquid in Beso. 💄 pic.twitter.com/xhkxSXZXCO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 17, 2018

The color — Stila’s “Stay All Day” liquid lipstick in a shade called Besos — has since sold out on multiple websites, as first reported by Quartz. As of Friday afternoon, the $22 product remained sold out on Sephora’s website, but seemed to be restocked on Stila’s website and on Ulta.com.

Stila’s “Stay All Day” lipstick is a cult favorite among many makeup users. It has nearly 2,000 5-star reviews on Sephora’s website; one recent commenter called the now-famous color her “holy grail” product, saying it has the best “staying power” of any lipstick she’s tried.

Ocasio-Cortez is definitely a fan of the shade, too; she seemed to be wearing again it during her election night victory, which she admitted surprised her.

Challenger @Ocasio2018 toppled one of the top Democrats in Congress, @repjoecrowley, Tuesday night in their primary in the 14th District. The victory stunned even her, live on our channel. #NY1Politics https://t.co/fnK1O0bacz pic.twitter.com/RjuqHJpn1p — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 27, 2018

A native of the Bronx who attended Boston University, Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and a community organizer who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign

During her victory speech, Ocasio-Cortez, said, “We meet a machine with a movement, and that is what we have done today. Working-class Americans want a clear champion and there is nothing radical about moral clarity in 2018.”