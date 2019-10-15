Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders' 2020 bid

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman New York congresswoman with a massive national following, is set to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders for president on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez is a coup for Sanders, but not surprising given that the two lawmakers agree on a wide range of issues. But the congresswoman’s endorsement was also eagerly sought by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is now leading in national surveys of Democratic primary voters.

Sanders also received the backing of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, another high-profile progressive lawmaker, following Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

“Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography,” the Minnesota Democrat said in a statement late Tuesday evening.

“That is why he is fighting to cancel all student debt. That is why he is fighting to make all school meals universal. That is why he is fighting for a humane immigration policy that treats immigrants as human beings and not criminals. And it’s why Bernie is fighting to end our forever wars and truly prioritize human rights in our foreign policy–no matter who violates them. And it’s why I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020.”

Sanders teased plans for a rally on Saturday in New York during Tuesday’s debate in Ohio, when the senator was asked about his health in the wake of a heart attack two weeks ago.

A spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez didn’t immediately return requests for comment.