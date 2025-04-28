Aliceville community members honor long-time veteran

ALICEVILLE, ALA. (WCBI) – Residents of Aliceville came together to honor a fallen soldier.

A march took place at City Hall to honor the legacy of Sergeant Tommy Little.

Around this time of year, residents of Aliceville come together to honor those who have served the country.

One of those being honored is Sergeant First Class Tommy S. Little.

Little died in the line of duty during the Iraq War in 2005.

Event coordinator Bernice Ruth Craig said she’s thankful for the support shown by the town.

“We can come together as one to celebrate the positive things that are going on here,” Craig said. “Like the band was in attendance today, and these students didn’t have to attend, they had so many more things to do, but they chose to come out and be a part of community action. To celebrate the life of one who gave his only that he could give and helped to keep freedom for Americans.”

The Memorial Walk started at City Hall, then there was a program held after to honor Sergeant Little.

Attendees said it’s always important to celebrate those who serve the country.

“It’s a great feeling because he gave his life over there in the war, and so we need to recognize and keep that memory of what went on,” Lawanda Gibson said. “They are still fighting now, and so our soldiers help defend our country and everything.”

“If it wasn’t for the veterans, we wouldn’t have the freedom over here as good as we do,” David Lee McCafferty said. “It still isn’t like it should be, but it is better than it has been and getting better by the day. I’m not going to get into politics, but we need to keep the dream alive because we are fighting for the future and the ones behind us. The young people don’t understand and see that you know we are fighting for them.”

Aliceville’s remembrance of Sergeant Tommy S. Little is an annual event.

