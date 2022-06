Aliceville police asking for help locating missing man

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Aliceville, Alabama police are asking for help finding a missing man.

64-year-old Ray Charles Lewis was last seen June first.

He’s five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

It’s unknown what type of clothing he may be wearing.

If you know where Lewis is tonight call the Pickens County 911 or Aliceville police.