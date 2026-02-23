Aliceville residents are coming together to pray

ALICEVILLE, ALA. (WCBI) Parents, Pastors, and City Officials came together at the Aliceville City Hall to pray for protection, after the arrest of several Aliceville school employees.

Multiple Aliceville Alabama school teachers and a Police officer were arrested on child related sex crimes.

All five suspects are being held at the Pickens County Jail.

Aliceville Resident Ray Colvin said, he hopes this shows students and parents that they are not alone.

“Often times when people are not called and do not have a gift in calling, they feel inferior and not strong enough and bold enough to address things.” said Colvin. It is going to build confidence that you can speak and be transparent, and show that there is a God, and that there is hope. It will build a confidence that you are not standing alone, the community is behind you. There is hope in spite of what we see and what is going on.”

“Sometimes in traumatizing situations like this.” said Jimmy Mcclung, attended the prayer session. “I guess people feel that they do not have any hope or support, and we are coming together to show that we are supporting the kids.”

A walk was held after the prayer session.

