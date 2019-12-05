All 3 crew members dead after Black Hawk helicopter crashes

A Black Hawk helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in Minnesota, killing all three National Guard members on board, Governor Tim Walz said. The helicopter, which was missing for about 90 minutes, was found tangled in trees on a farm in Kimball, located about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, about 66 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The Minnesota National Guard said it lost contact with the chopper at 2:05 p.m.

The St. Paul Fire Department’s Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team tweeted they headed to the area to help after a mayday call was released.

Walz, a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard, canceled the Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Thursday evening.