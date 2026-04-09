All aboard for the Amory Railroad Festival

“We have built churches, through RR Festival, one on the Ivory Coast in Africa, one in Nicaragua, given to an orphanage in Nepal, and also donated apple fritters to the schools in Amory,” said Andrea Blaylock, of Bethel Church.

There is a record number of vendors at the 45th annual Amory Railroad Festival. There is also a midway with rides and other attractions, live music, and a Kids Zone.

Organizers have been planning the big event since last year, and everything is set.

“Just seeing everyone have fun and enjoying this, probably my biggest thing, to see all the kids out here when everything is up, it is heartwarming,” said Drew Edgeworth, chairman of the Amory Railroad Festival Committee.

“We are celebrating the 100th year of the 1529 steam engine. That is how our theme came about, ‘Party on the Tracks.” We are turning it up this year,” said Lindsay Mitchell, co-chairman of the Amory Railroad Festival Committee.

Southern Mags Boutique owner Yazmine Johnson set up a booth just a block or so from her storefront.

“It is fun, great, more interaction with customers who don’t come into the store on the weekend, but also get to meet new people,” Johnson said.

With tens of thousands of visitors, the Amory railroad festival also means a lot of foot traffic along Main Street, and it is great for the local businesses.

“It gets pretty crazy in here, lot of new business, getting to pair outfits for people, for the next day when they come back. We always love it,” said Claire Price, who works at The Rusty Cat.

The Rusty Cat, Southern Mags, restaurants and all the vendors are looking forward to a big weekend at the Railroad Festival.