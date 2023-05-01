All clear to start, messy heading into weekend

Jackson Chastain,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A pattern of mostly sunny skies and mild conditions prevails throughout the early part of next week. Chances for showers and storms return over the weekend.

MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures only manage around 70 Monday as more sunshine takes the stage. Lows hit the upper 40s overnight. No rain is expected Monday.

TUESDAY: A slightly warmer afternoon awaits Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Lows hit the mid to upper 40s overnight. No rain is expected Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK: Warmth settles into the region a little later in the week, bringing us into the low 80s by Saturday. Chances for showers and storms return heading into the weekend. Lows warm into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week.

