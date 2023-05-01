All clear to start, messy heading into weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A pattern of mostly sunny skies and mild conditions prevails throughout the early part of next week. Chances for showers and storms return over the weekend.

MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures only manage around 70 Monday as more sunshine takes the stage. Lows hit the upper 40s overnight. No rain is expected Monday.

TUESDAY: A slightly warmer afternoon awaits Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Lows hit the mid to upper 40s overnight. No rain is expected Tuesday.