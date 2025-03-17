All over forecast this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be on a bit of a rollercoaster, as conditions go back and forth from sunny to rainy.

MONDAY NIGHT: A mainly clear sky is expected tonight, a few passing clouds may be possible. Temperatures are going to be dropping into the 40s, some may fall into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: It is going to be a little bit warmer of a day. High temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70s. There will still be plenty of sun in the sky! Overnight lows will be slightly more mild, in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The Gulf High pressure will shift off to the East, allowing for moisture to fill in ahead of the next approaching cold front. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70s, as clouds file in from the SW. Along the afternoon front, scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms will be possible. Cooler air from the NW will drop temperatures into the 40s overnight.

THURS/FRI: Cooler air will linger for the end of the week, with clearer conditions. High temps are expected to be in the upper 50s to middle 60s. The sun with light, passing clouds are expected.