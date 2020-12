WINSTON COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – All public schools in Winston County will go virtual next week.

School district administrators made the announcement today on social media.

The week of virtual learning is the last week of the semester this year for Louisville Municipal School District students.

All extracurricular activities are also canceled until January first.

This move impacts students in Louisville, Noxapater, and Nanih Waiya.