Allegations of excessive force prompts Meridian Police Officer suspension

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- A Meridian Police Officer has been suspended and will likely lose his job after dash cam video captured him using excessive force during a recent arrest.

Police are not releasing the officer’s name or dash cam video of the altercation, but Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says allegations and incidents of excessive force are taken very seriously.

The altercation happened Saturday at the Highway 19 Walmart, when officers responding to a shoplifting call, tried to arrest the suspect.

The suspect briefly got away, but was eventually caught and handcuffed.

While in custody, Chief Dubose says one of the officers exceeded his use of force continuum.

The chief says the video shows the suspect was not resisting arrest when the officer slammed and detained him with a stun gun.

The chief emphasized race is not a factor in this case.

“I think emotions may have played a part into it, but I don’t think it had anything to do with race. Whether the suspect or the officer was green, purple or blue, the rules were violated and that’s what we were looking at,” said Chief Dubose.

The officer is on unpaid suspension pending termination. Chief Dubose says the suspended patrolman just celebrated his one year anniversary with Meridian Police.

The officer does have the right to appeal his suspension and termination.

The case will be reviewed by the Civil Service Commission.

This post contains contributions to our news partner WTOK.