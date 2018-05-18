Alleged car theft ring uncovered after Lowndes County chase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know more information about a chase through Columbus Thursday, that ended with four people in custody.

The pursuit ended near 8th Avenue and 17th Street North.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Marc Miley says deputies were investigating a car theft ring in the county.

Investigators got a tip the suspects would be dropping off a vehicle at a scrap yard on Gardner Boulevard.

Deputies waited for the men to arrive and tried to stop them.

The names of the suspects are not being released, until formal charges are filed.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.